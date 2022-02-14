Head-To-Head Contrast: MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) & Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Moxian alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Moxian and MassRoots, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Moxian has a beta of 3.14, suggesting that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moxian and MassRoots’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian $950,000.00 29.32 $70,000.00 N/A N/A MassRoots $10,000.00 1,759.55 -$14.71 million N/A N/A

Moxian has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Moxian shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Moxian and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian N/A -149.38% -66.72% MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A

Summary

Moxian beats MassRoots on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moxian Company Profile

Moxian (BVI), Inc. engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Moxian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moxian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.