Head to Head Contrast: Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) and B2gold (NYSE:BTG)

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) and B2gold (NYSE:BTG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2gold has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Timberline Resources and B2gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$4.71 million ($0.03) -4.99 B2gold $1.79 billion 2.39 $628.06 million $0.43 9.40

B2gold has higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources. Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Timberline Resources and B2gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A B2gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

B2gold has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 128.96%. Given B2gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe B2gold is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of B2gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and B2gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -28.95% -27.73% B2gold 26.32% 15.30% 12.44%

Summary

B2gold beats Timberline Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Paiute, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

About B2gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

