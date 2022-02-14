HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

HHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after buying an additional 244,873 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 66,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 44,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HHR opened at $41.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 124.46% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.714 dividend. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.17%.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

