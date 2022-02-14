Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.60.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.
