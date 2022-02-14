Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,143 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 486,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,253,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 321,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

