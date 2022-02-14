Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Up 82.5% in January

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the January 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLDCY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.51. 71,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,131. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. Henderson Land Development has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

Several research firms have commented on HLDCY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

