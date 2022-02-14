Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,950 ($26.39) and last traded at GBX 1,974 ($26.71). Approximately 83,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 122,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,040 ($27.60).
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,268.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,367.76.
About Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI)
