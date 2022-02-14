Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Herc in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.48 EPS.

HRI has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.67.

HRI stock opened at $149.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 2.64. Herc has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.74 million. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Herc during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 192.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

