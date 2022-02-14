Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Heritage Commerce posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBK. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $726.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 2,706 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,630.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 92,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

