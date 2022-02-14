HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Down 9.9% This Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. HEROcoin has a market cap of $4.28 million and $34,004.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00037424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00105203 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

