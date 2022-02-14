Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.840-$7.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.69 billion-$9.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.37 billion.

HSY traded down $1.74 on Monday, hitting $203.45. 3,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,172. Hershey has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $207.82. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.35 and its 200-day moving average is $183.33.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Argus raised Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.79.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,179 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,769. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.