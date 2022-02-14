Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.840-$7.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.69 billion-$9.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.37 billion.

HSY traded down $1.74 on Monday, hitting $203.45. 3,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,172. Hershey has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $207.82. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.35 and its 200-day moving average is $183.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Argus raised Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.79.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,179 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,769. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.