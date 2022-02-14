Hertz Network Market Capitalization Hits $395,584.80 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hertz Network has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Hertz Network has a total market capitalization of $395,584.80 and approximately $54,732.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00043987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.90 or 0.06860902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,458.02 or 1.00313369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00049228 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006334 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

