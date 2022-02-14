Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.53

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.53 and last traded at $54.01, with a volume of 2879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

The firm has a market cap of $752.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.91.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

