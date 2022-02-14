Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $53.53

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.53 and last traded at $54.01, with a volume of 2879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.91. The firm has a market cap of $752.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

