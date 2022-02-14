Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.30% of Highwoods Properties worth $13,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

