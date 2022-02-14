Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.960-$1.020 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HI. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HI traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $47.46. 1,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,624. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

In other news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.