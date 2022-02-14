Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.960-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HI. Barrington Research increased their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

HI traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,624. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 90,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $4,685,580.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

