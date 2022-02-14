Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Truist Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.13.

HLT opened at $149.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,150.23 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $108.50 and a 52 week high of $159.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,043,000 after purchasing an additional 156,832 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.