Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.87 million.Hologic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.45.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.26. The stock had a trading volume of 28,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,845. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average of $74.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

