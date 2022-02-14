Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Up to $3.72

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.72, but opened at $3.95. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

HMPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $548.35 million and a P/E ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 43.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 451,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 135,953 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the third quarter worth $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

