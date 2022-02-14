Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Up to $3.72

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.72, but opened at $3.95. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.
HMPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $548.35 million and a P/E ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.
About Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)
Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Home Point Capital (HMPT)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.