Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $40.17. 3,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horace Mann Educators stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.