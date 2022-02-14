Hord (HORD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $460,747.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Hord has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.0711 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $460,747.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00044033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.66 or 0.06927853 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,488.61 or 0.99707777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00048375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00048448 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,702,395 coins.

