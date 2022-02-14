Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 498000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a market capitalization of C$399.25 million and a P/E ratio of -21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.65, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HZM)
