Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 498000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of C$399.25 million and a P/E ratio of -21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.65, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

