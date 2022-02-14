Hot Cross Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.70 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Hot Cross coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hot Cross has a market capitalization of $30.70 million and $5.83 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hot Cross has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00043867 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.99 or 0.06848433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,171.72 or 0.99831188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom . The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

