Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Short Interest Down 38.1% in January

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 10,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HWM stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 65.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 24,310 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

