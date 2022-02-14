Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.310-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56 billion-$5.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.62 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.300 EPS.

HWM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.46. 41,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,838. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.