HSBC (HSBA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HSBC (LON: HSBA) recently:

2/14/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 570 ($7.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/11/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 575 ($7.78) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/8/2022 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 470 ($6.36) price target on the stock.

1/31/2022 – HSBC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/31/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 700 ($9.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/31/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 590 ($7.98) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/26/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 615 ($8.32). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.49) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 590 ($7.98) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/19/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 500 ($6.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/18/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 535 ($7.23) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/14/2022 – HSBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.44) price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 500 ($6.76). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 473 ($6.40) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/7/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 530 ($7.17) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/21/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 500 ($6.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HSBA traded down GBX 8.70 ($0.12) on Monday, hitting GBX 558.50 ($7.55). The company had a trading volume of 29,362,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,548,525. The firm has a market cap of £113.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 488.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 435.33. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.67).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

