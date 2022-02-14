Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the third quarter worth approximately $610,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSON stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.80. 23,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,542. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 million, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.37. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $33.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

