Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,449 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,128.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.92 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

