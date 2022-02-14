Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $11,338.80 and $20.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00043812 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.11 or 0.06813938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,969.87 or 0.99884550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00048198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00048501 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

