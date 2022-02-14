Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS HYPMY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.92. 77,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.75. Hypera has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66.

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

