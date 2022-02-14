iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$85.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Miron acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$71.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$243,100.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$83.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$63.02 and a 12 month high of C$85.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$76.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

