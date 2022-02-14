iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iBio had a negative net margin of 1,133.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%.

Shares of iBio stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.39. 4,102,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,473. iBio has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.09 and a quick ratio of 11.02. The company has a market cap of $85.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -5.66.

Get iBio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBIO shares. JMP Securities started coverage on iBio in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBIO. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iBio by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 173,996 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iBio by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 129,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iBio by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 116,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iBio by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 57,941 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iBio by 101.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 30,787 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.