iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iBio had a negative net margin of 1,133.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%.
Shares of iBio stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.39. 4,102,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,473. iBio has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.09 and a quick ratio of 11.02. The company has a market cap of $85.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -5.66.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBIO shares. JMP Securities started coverage on iBio in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
iBio Company Profile
iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.
