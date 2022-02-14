ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Down 3.8%

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $19.89. 52,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,578,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

The company has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 444.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

