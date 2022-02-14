ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $10.14. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ICL Group shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 3,880 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41,461,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,897,000 after purchasing an additional 847,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,924,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,679,000 after purchasing an additional 274,382 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in ICL Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 18,018,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,873,000 after acquiring an additional 923,308 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 1,731.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ICL Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,018,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,064 shares during the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

