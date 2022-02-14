ICON Public (ICLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect ICON Public to post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $261.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $168.76 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.37 and its 200 day moving average is $269.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

