Iconic Token (ICNQ) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001033 BTC on major exchanges. Iconic Token has a market cap of $4.34 million and $6,280.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00043992 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.36 or 0.06850969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,561.33 or 1.00085943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00048552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00048695 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002907 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

