Idena (IDNA) 1-Day Volume Hits $135,470.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Idena has a total market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $135,470.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can now be bought for $0.0905 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idena has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00126681 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00193422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00024931 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.21 or 0.06918344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 80,747,452 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,383 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.