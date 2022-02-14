IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.330-$7.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.730-$1.760 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.09.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.96. 10,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,621. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a 52-week low of $188.15 and a 52-week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

