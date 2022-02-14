IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $225,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Financial Corporation boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $515.05 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $568.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.14.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

