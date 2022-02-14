Idle 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $112,129.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Idle has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $112,129.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00003142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,790,288 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

