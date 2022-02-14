Ignition Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $186,388.42 and approximately $146.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ignition Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,522,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,508,873 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

