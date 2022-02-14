iMe Lab (LIME) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. iMe Lab has a market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $807,379.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00044040 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.91 or 0.06887289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,665.38 or 1.00155961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00049148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00049004 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006308 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

