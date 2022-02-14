iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Shares of iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 4320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49.

Get iMetal Resources alerts:

About iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of 145 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iMetal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMetal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.