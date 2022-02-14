Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.04

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.30.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Immatics by 69.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter worth $130,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter worth $130,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Immatics by 161.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics in the second quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.
About Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
