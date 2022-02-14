Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.80.

Shares of INGR stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $86.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,966. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.50 and a 200 day moving average of $93.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.94%.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ingredion stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

