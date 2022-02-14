Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Down 39.1% in January

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the January 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Inpex stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. Inpex has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.28.

About Inpex

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.