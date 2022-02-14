Insider Buying: Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director Buys 930 Shares of Stock

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director William C. Bryant III bought 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $13,959.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bank of the James Financial Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $21.65.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOTJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 246,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. 29.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.