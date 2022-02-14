Insider Buying: Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director Buys 930 Shares of Stock

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director William C. Bryant III bought 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $13,959.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bank of the James Financial Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $21.65.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.
Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.
