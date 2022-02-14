Insider Buying: Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Buys 13,940 Shares of Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 13,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,174.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ian Jiro Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jiro Harris acquired 1,475 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $11,106.75.
Shares of CTLP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 132,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.10. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $538.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.50 and a beta of 2.04.
CTLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.
About Cantaloupe
Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.
