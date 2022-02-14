Insider Buying: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 3,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $13,410.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CXDO stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $4.17. 13,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,277. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Crexendo alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CXDO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Crexendo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Crexendo by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crexendo by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.