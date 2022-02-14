Insider Buying: Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $22,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, James Peyer bought 2,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $11,125.00.

On Friday, January 28th, James Peyer bought 8,900 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $37,558.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, James Peyer purchased 29,900 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $138,138.00.

On Monday, January 24th, James Peyer purchased 22,707 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $106,495.83.

On Thursday, January 20th, James Peyer purchased 20,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, James Peyer purchased 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, James Peyer purchased 19,953 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $102,358.89.

On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer purchased 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $56,177.10.

On Tuesday, December 28th, James Peyer purchased 11,288 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $59,600.64.

On Thursday, December 23rd, James Peyer purchased 11,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $57,970.00.

NASDAQ SNSE traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $4.07. 57,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,014. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

